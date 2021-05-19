Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $19.21

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

CRLBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

