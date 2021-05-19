Brokerages Set Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) PT at $39.05

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.05.

Several research firms recently commented on UFS. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,841. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

