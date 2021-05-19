Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$14.57

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.54.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Insiders have sold a total of 496,497 shares of company stock worth $4,441,845 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE K traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.70. 5,432,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.20. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

