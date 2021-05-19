Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Price Target at €104.42

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.42 ($122.84).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €103.70 ($122.00). The stock had a trading volume of 140,883 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €83.36 ($98.07) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of €104.53 and a 200 day moving average of €106.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.