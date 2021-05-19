Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $69.03

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $160,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

