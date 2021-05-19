Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $75.50

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OMC opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

