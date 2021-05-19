Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $192.03

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.53. 432,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,780,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

