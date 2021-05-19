Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $2.78

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

RIG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 19,126,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,142,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transocean by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 107,073 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

