Brokers Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NYSE:DKS opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

