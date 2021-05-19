Brokers Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

NYSE OXY opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

