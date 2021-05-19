Brokers Issue Forecasts for Savaria Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE SIS opened at C$18.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. Savaria has a one year low of C$11.60 and a one year high of C$19.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

