Brokers Offer Predictions for FMC Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

