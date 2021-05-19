Brokers Set Expectations for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report released on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

TNL opened at $64.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

