Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.95% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $148,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,085.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

