Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $91.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 94.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $20,860,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

