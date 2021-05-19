BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stake Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $529,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

