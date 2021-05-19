BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BRT Apartments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRT. DA Davidson raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in BRT Apartments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

