Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $22.53 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. MasTec comprises approximately 2.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.32% of MasTec worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $53,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

