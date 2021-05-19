Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.35.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $327.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.92. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

