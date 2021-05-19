BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.42 Million

Brokerages expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to report $533.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $537.83 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $211,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 296,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

