C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,061.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,057.28.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in The Boston Beer by 260.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $258,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Boston Beer by 1,449.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $86,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.