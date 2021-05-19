Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 4829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

