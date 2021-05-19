Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Raised to $22.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

