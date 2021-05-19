Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,186,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,709,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $14,690,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $5,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

