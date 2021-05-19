Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.