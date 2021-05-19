Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Trading Down 3.7%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.43. 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 181,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $538.25 million, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Caesarstone by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.