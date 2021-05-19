Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

