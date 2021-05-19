Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.