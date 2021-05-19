Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

IWB stock opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $238.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.52.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

