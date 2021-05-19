CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on June 8th

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 122,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAIXY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

