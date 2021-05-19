Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Sells C$67,400.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,000.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 1,400 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$2,814.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 96,800 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$194,568.00.

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXB. Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.