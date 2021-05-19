Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CALT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,800. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $701.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALT shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

