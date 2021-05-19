Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 9.3%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 42,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,648,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

