Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$138.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.95.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$133.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$126.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$81.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

