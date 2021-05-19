Canaccord Genuity Cuts Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target to C$3.00

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Spark Power Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Spark Power Group stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,507. The firm has a market cap of C$86.91 million and a P/E ratio of -52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

