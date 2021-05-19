Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating. The stock traded as low as C$95.44 and last traded at C$96.27, with a volume of 414511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.01.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$356.08.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$438.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$443.20. The firm has a market cap of C$62.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.