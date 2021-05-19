Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.30 and last traded at C$35.25, with a volume of 146398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.47.

Several research firms have commented on CU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,641.50. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Insiders sold 8,315 shares of company stock worth $250,257 in the last quarter.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

