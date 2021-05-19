Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$34.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.08.

A number of research firms have commented on CWB. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

CWB stock opened at C$35.94 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$19.91 and a one year high of C$36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.82.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

