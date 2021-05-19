Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 2.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,377,000.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

