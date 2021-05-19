Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,300 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

