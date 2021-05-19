Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. IDACORP accounts for 1.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

