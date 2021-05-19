Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,694. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $250.91 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.