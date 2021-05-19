Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $429,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $504,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Asana by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

