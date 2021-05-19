Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,224. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

