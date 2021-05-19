Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $135,000.

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 1,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,089. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

NUVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

