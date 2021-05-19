Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,235. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

