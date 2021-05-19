Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

