Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.82 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

