Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 644,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,216,000 after purchasing an additional 124,544 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the period.

KWEB stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $104.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75.

