Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

